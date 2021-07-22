Lennar Corp (LEN): Price Down $-0.56 (-0.56)% Over Past Day, Up $1.2 (1.22)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for LEN

At the moment, LEN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.2 (1.22%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as LEN has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Construction stocks, LEN ranks 31st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

LEN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, LEN’s price is down $-0.56 (-0.56%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Lennar Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< LEN: Daily RSI Analysis For LEN, its RSI is now at 88.8.

LEN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For LEN News Traders

Investors and traders in LEN may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

NVR Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Margin Up, Demand Solid

NVR’s strong second-quarter results reflect higher demand for new homes.

