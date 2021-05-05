Lennar Corp (LEN): Price Down $-1.63 (-1.52)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.31 (-0.29)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for LEN

Currently, LEN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.31 (-0.29%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row LEN has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on LEN; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

LEN ranks 44th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Construction stocks.

LEN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, LEN’s price is down $-1.63 (-1.52%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Lennar Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

