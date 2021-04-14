Lennar Corp (LEN): Price Now Near $104.07; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LEN

At the moment, LEN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.06%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that LEN has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

LEN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, LEN’s price is up $0.33 (0.32%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Lennar Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For LEN News Traders

Investors and traders in LEN may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Here’s How Much You’d Have If You Invested $1000 in Lennar a Decade Ago

Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.

