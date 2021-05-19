Lennar Corp (LEN): Price Now Near $92.68; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LEN

At the time of this writing, LEN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.62 (-1.72%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as LEN has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

LEN ranks 38th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Construction stocks.

LEN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, LEN’s price is down $-2.87 (-3%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that LEN has seen 3 straight down days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Lennar Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

