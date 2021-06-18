Lennar Corp (LEN): Price Up $3.32 (3.51)% Over Past Day, Up $1.06 (1.09)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for LEN

Currently, LEN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.06 (1.09%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as LEN has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Construction stocks, LEN ranks 2nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

LEN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, LEN’s price is up $3.32 (3.51%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row LEN has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 and 20 day moving averages have been crossed, with price now being above them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Lennar Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.