Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

LNVGY opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65. Lenovo Group has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 2.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.8222 per share. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

