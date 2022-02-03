Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,484,200 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 7,850,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,263.1 days.

FINMF stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. Leonardo has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $9.55.

About Leonardo

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

