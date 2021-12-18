Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in November

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 138.0 days.

LEFUF stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. Leon’s Furniture has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $21.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture, appliances, electronics and mattresses. The firm’s retail banners consists of Leon’s, The Brick, Brick Outlet and The Brick Mattress Store. It offers sofas, king beds, tables, chairs, full beds, sofa tables, pillows, bed frames, sheets, mirrors, rugs, lamps and cooktops.

