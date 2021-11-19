Leslie’s Inc (LESL): Price Now Near $21.33; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LESL

At the moment, LESL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.16 (-0.74%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

LESL ranks 84th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

LESL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, LESL’s price is down $-0.16 (-0.74%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as LESL has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Leslie’s Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< LESL: Daily RSI Analysis LESL’s RSI now stands at 0.

LESL and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

