Leuthold Group LLC Buys 4,600 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 43.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.47. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.84 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.95.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.85.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).