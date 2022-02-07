Leuthold Group LLC Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.9% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Mastercard by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,096 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 24.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,878 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 173.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $382.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $356.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.24.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 662,938 shares of company stock worth $220,493,126 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

