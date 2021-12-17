LexinFintech Holdings Ltd (LX): Price Now Near $3.6; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LX

At the time of this writing, LX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.55%) from the hour prior. LX has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

LX ranks 57th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

LX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, LX’s price is down $-0.11 (-3.1%) from the day prior. LX has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows LX’s price action over the past 90 days.

< LX: Daily RSI Analysis LX’s RSI now stands at 21.9178.

LX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

