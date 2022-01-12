LexinFintech Holdings Ltd (LX): Price Now Near $3.75; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LX

At the time of this writing, LX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.09 (2.6%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

LX ranks 113th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

LX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, LX’s price is up $0.1 (2.72%) from the day prior. LX has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< LX: Daily RSI Analysis For LX, its RSI is now at 63.6364.

LX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

