Lexington Realty Trust (LXP): Price Now Near $14.91; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, LXP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.08 (0.54%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Trading stocks, LXP ranks 63rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

LXP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, LXP’s price is up $0.07 (0.51%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Lexington Realty Trust’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< LXP: Daily RSI Analysis LXP’s RSI now stands at 81.1321.

LXP and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

