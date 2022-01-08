Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LXP. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,840,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,621 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,090,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 288.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LXP. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI cut Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $14.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.76%.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

