LG Display Co Ltd (LPL): Price Now Near $9.63; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

At the moment, LPL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.62%) from the hour prior. LPL has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on LPL; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, LPL ranks 94th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

LPL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, LPL’s price is down $-0.19 (-1.93%) from the day prior. LPL has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. LG Display Co Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< LPL: Daily RSI Analysis For LPL, its RSI is now at 54.7619.

LPL and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For LPL News Traders

Investors and traders in LPL may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

LG Display Demonstrates Spatial Innovation Through Transparent OLEDs at CES 2022