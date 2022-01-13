LGI Homes Inc (LGIH): Price Now Near $141.23; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LGIH

LGIH (Get Ratings)’s 141.23 LGI Homes Inc in the hour prior was especially unusual given the typical amount recorded over the past 30 hour. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

LGIH ranks 5th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Construction stocks.

LGIH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, LGIH’s price is up $4 (2.93%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on LGIH; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. LGI Homes Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< LGIH: Daily RSI Analysis LGIH’s RSI now stands at 92.377.

LGIH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

