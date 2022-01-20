LGI Homes Inc (LGIH): Price Up $1.14 (0.91)% Over Past Day, Up $0.91 (0.73)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for LGIH

Currently, LGIH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.91 (0.73%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as LGIH has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Construction stocks, LGIH ranks 8th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

LGIH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, LGIH’s price is up $1.14 (0.91%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. LGI Homes Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< LGIH: Daily RSI Analysis For LGIH, its RSI is now at 7.4267.

LGIH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

