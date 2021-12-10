LHC Group Inc (LHCG): Price Now Near $134.53; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LHCG

At the moment, LHCG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $3.43 (2.61%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Healthcare stocks, LHCG ranks 3rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

LHCG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, LHCG’s price is up $3.43 (2.61%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as LHCG has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. LHC Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< LHCG: Daily RSI Analysis LHCG’s RSI now stands at 93.7657.

LHCG and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

