LHC Group Inc (LHCG): Price Now Near $147.79; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LHCG

Currently, LHCG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.1 (0.07%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that LHCG has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Healthcare stocks, LHCG ranks 2nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

LHCG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, LHCG’s price is up $2.32 (1.6%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as LHCG has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows LHCG’s price action over the past 90 days.

< LHCG: Daily RSI Analysis For LHCG, its RSI is now at 83.4532.

LHCG and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market