LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $136.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LHC Group’s year-over-year fall in the bottom line in third-quarter 2021 remains a woe. Gross margin contraction is concerning. A highly competitive home healthcare market does not bode well. Yet, LHC Group continued to gain from home health and hospice admissions during the quarter, which witnessed organic growth on a year-over-year basis. LHC Group’s pipeline of potential mergers and acquisitions (M&A) growth opportunities remain robust and well balanced between Home Health and Hospice. The company’s broad array of services is also promising. Adjusted operating margin expansion bodes well. A solid solvency position is an added plus. LHC Group’s quarterly earnings were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate whereas revenues were better than expected. The company has outperformed its industry over the past six months.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LHCG. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of LHC Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LHC Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $131.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.33. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.92.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $787,844,000 after purchasing an additional 302,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,281,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $514,825,000 after acquiring an additional 85,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,955,000 after acquiring an additional 50,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,016,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 825,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

