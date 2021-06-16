Li Auto Inc (LI): Price Down $-0.2 (-0.71)% Over Past Day, Up $0.37 (1.33)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for LI

At the time of this writing, LI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.37 (1.33%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row LI has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks, LI ranks 34th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

LI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, LI’s price is down $-0.2 (-0.71%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that LI has seen 2 straight down days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows LI’s price action over the past 90 days.