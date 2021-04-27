Li Auto Inc (LI): Price Now Near $20.59; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LI

Currently, LI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.25 (-1.22%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as LI has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

LI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, LI’s price is down $-0.22 (-1.06%) from the day prior. LI has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows LI’s price action over the past 90 days.

For LI News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on LI may find value in this recent story:

Nio ET7 Among Two Best Cars On Display At Shanghai Auto Show, Says Rival Li Auto’s CEO

Chinese electric vehicle maker Li Auto Inc.’s (NASDAQ: LI ) CEO Li Xiang has praised rival Nio Inc.’s (NYSE: NIO ) flagship ET7 sedan, noting that it was among the two best electric cars at this year’s Shanghai auto show, cnEVpost reported Sunday. What Happened : Li said on Weibo that the Nio ET7’s design is sophisticated and confident, while Geely Automobile Holdings Limited’s (OTC: GELYF ) Zeekr 001 offers great value for money, according to the report. However, Li expressed disappointment with the electric flagship cars of traditional luxury car brands – Daimler AG (OTC: DMLRY ) owned Mercedes-Benz’s EQS and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG’s (OTC: BMWYY ) iX series. He noted that “many of the strange design and feature points are just incomprehensible.” See Also: Nio At … Full story available on Benzinga.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market