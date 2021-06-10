Li Auto Inc (LI): Price Now Near $27.17; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LI

Currently, LI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.07%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row LI has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks, LI ranks 32nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

LI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, LI’s price is down $-0.27 (-0.98%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that LI has seen 2 straight down days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows LI’s price action over the past 90 days.