Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Holdings Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,582 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $12,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Li Auto by 1,031.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Li Auto by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Li Auto by 295.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LI opened at $31.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.38 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $37.65.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.03.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

