Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY): Price Down $-0.39 (-3.93)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.49 (-4.88)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for LICY

LICY (Get Ratings)’s 9.5599 Li-Cycle Holdings Corp in the hour prior was especially unusual given the typical amount recorded over the past 30 hour. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Almost Nothing stocks, LICY ranks 14th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

LICY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, LICY’s price is down $-0.39 (-3.93%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

LICY: Daily RSI Analysis LICY's RSI now stands at 54.6512.

LICY and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

