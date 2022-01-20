Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBRDA opened at $142.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.64. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $137.94 and a 12-month high of $188.76.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

