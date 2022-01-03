Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $181.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $161.10 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $142.63 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,169,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 175.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

