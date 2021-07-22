Liberty Global plc (LBTYA): Price Now Near $26.14; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LBTYA

Currently, LBTYA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (0.27%) from the hour prior. LBTYA has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Communication stocks, LBTYA ranks 31st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

LBTYA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, LBTYA’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.19%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Liberty Global plc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< LBTYA: Daily RSI Analysis LBTYA’s RSI now stands at 95.2381.

LBTYA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

