Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (LBRT): Price Now Near $9.8; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LBRT

At the time of this writing, LBRT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.25 (2.62%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks, LBRT ranks 41st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

LBRT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, LBRT’s price is down $-0.11 (-1.11%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row LBRT has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< LBRT: Daily RSI Analysis LBRT’s RSI now stands at 3.6364.

LBRT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

