Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 130 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $3,588,029. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $284.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.76. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $101.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

