Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND): Price Now Near $141.15; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LGND

At the moment, LGND (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.64 (0.46%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that LGND has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

LGND ranks 54th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

LGND’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, LGND’s price is up $0.52 (0.37%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that LGND has seen 2 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< LGND: Daily RSI Analysis LGND’s RSI now stands at 50.1014.

LGND and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market