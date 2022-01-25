Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.46 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total value of $1,819,303.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $117.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.03. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

