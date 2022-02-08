Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.14

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.14 and traded as low as $5.70. Lightbridge shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 94,837 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.29.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTBR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 78,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. 5.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Read More