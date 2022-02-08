Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.14

ETF Daily News Team

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.14 and traded as low as $5.70. Lightbridge shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 94,837 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.29.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTBR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 78,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. 5.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?