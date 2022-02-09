LightPath Technologies (LPTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LPTH opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $72.08 million, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 66.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 120,870 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

