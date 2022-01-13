Lilium NV (LILM): Price Down $-0.17 (-2.57)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.26 (-3.87)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for LILM

At the moment, LILM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.26 (-3.87%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

LILM ranks 21st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Aircraft stocks.

LILM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, LILM’s price is down $-0.17 (-2.57%) from the day prior. LILM has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 10 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows LILM’s price action over the past 90 days.

< LILM: Daily RSI Analysis For LILM, its RSI is now at 53.7313.

LILM and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

