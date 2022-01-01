Linamar (TSE:LNR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $73.06

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$73.06 and traded as high as C$75.23. Linamar shares last traded at C$74.93, with a volume of 53,177 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNR. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$99.00 price target on shares of Linamar in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 price target on shares of Linamar in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Linamar from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.15.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Linamar Co. will post 7.4699997 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Linamar’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

In other news, Director Linda Hasenfratz purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$72.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,627,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,137,500. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.65, for a total transaction of C$168,420.68.

Linamar Company Profile (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

