Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stake Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 430,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,696 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $29,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 76.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,440,000 after purchasing an additional 687,151 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 56.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after purchasing an additional 532,612 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 84.8% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 896,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,366,000 after purchasing an additional 411,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,843,000 after purchasing an additional 410,011 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $67.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).