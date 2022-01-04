Lincoln National Corp Acquires 202 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,989,000 after buying an additional 582,999 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,552,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,562,000 after buying an additional 343,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,483,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,192,000 after buying an additional 313,039 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,339.5% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 170,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 158,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 647.0% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 174,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after buying an additional 150,903 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FV opened at $49.52 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $51.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%.

