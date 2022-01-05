Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 112.9% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 218,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average of $62.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $49.28 and a 12-month high of $69.69.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

