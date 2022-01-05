Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,165,000 after acquiring an additional 430,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sysco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,204,000 after purchasing an additional 574,442 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after buying an additional 2,090,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,715,000 after buying an additional 174,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after buying an additional 434,376 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

NYSE:SYY opened at $80.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $86.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

