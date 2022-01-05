Lincoln National Corp Has $326,000 Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,336,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $440,579,000 after buying an additional 134,355 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth about $125,263,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,611,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 279,194 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,360,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after purchasing an additional 51,622 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 32.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,173,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,588,000 after purchasing an additional 536,855 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.91.

NYSE:SPR opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.80. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.58%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

