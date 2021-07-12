Lincoln National Corp (LNC): Price Now Near $62.55; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for LNC

At the moment, LNC's price is up $0.43 (0.69%) from the hour prior. It's been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as LNC has now gone up 12 of the past 14 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on LNC; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

LNC ranks 24th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Insurance stocks.

LNC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, LNC’s price is up $0.59 (0.95%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that LNC has seen 2 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Lincoln National Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.