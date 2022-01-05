Lincoln National Corp Purchases 3,655 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,958,000 after acquiring an additional 31,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 114,545 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 15.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 67,372 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 359.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 204,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 159,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUC stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $16.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

