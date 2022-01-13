Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

Lincoln National stock opened at $72.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.05. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $44.59 and a twelve month high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,352 shares of company stock worth $16,552,447 in the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 188.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 24.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

