Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will report sales of $63.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.83 million. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17,118.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year sales of $145.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $155.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $365.34 million, with estimates ranging from $342.80 million to $380.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $828.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $21.91.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 41,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $711,399.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 101,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $1,734,533.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,456,214 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

