Linde Plc (LIN): Price Now Near $292.97; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

LIN

At the moment, LIN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.31 (-0.11%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Chemicals stocks, LIN ranks 3rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

LIN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, LIN’s price is up $2.53 (0.87%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row LIN has seen its price head up. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows LIN’s price action over the past 90 days.

< LIN: Daily RSI Analysis For LIN, its RSI is now at 60.3815.

LIN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For LIN News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on LIN may find value in this recent story:

Why Linde Stock Is Worth a Look

In this episode of Industry Focus: Energy, host Nick Sciple is joined by Motley Fool senior analyst John Rotonti to break down the industrial gas industry and the case for investing in industrial gas giant (and Dividend Aristocrat), Linde (NYSE: LIN). To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool’s free podcasts, check out our podcast center. Nick Sciple: This episode of Industry Focus was recorded on June 28th, 2021.

