Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,091 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Linde were worth $1,834,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $12,240,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Linde by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,259,000 after buying an additional 82,348 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,104,000 after buying an additional 53,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Linde by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 218,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,893,000 after buying an additional 43,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $293.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $150.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $241.88 and a 12 month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.88.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

