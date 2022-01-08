Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $134.05

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as $134.05 and last traded at $136.75, with a volume of 73704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.82.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNN. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.68.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 586.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

Further Reading: Net Margin