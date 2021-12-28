Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 1,308 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after buying an additional 22,104,223 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,492,000 after buying an additional 11,476,090 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,584,000 after buying an additional 8,420,303 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,332,000 after buying an additional 7,351,361 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $200.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average of $47.42.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Further Reading: Net Margin